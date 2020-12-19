Trump news – live: Kushner accused over ‘shell campaign group’ and Biden team protests Pentagon briefings delay
President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team has denied they agreed a two-week break in transfer-of-power briefings as tensions mount with Pentagon officials.
On Friday officials at the Pentagon said there was a “mutually-agreed upon holiday pause”, with meetings set to resume in January. But Yohannes Abraham, executive director of the Biden transition, denied this and said it was vital “engagements continue during this period.”
It comes as the row over coronavirus relief funding rumbled on as Congress passed a two day stop-gap to avert a government lockdown.
The virus aid talks remained on track, both sides said, but closing out final disagreements was proving difficult.
Meanwhile, his former adviser Michael Flynn has urged the president to use the military to force an election "rerun" in the swing states he lost to his Democratic opponent, following the electoral college cementing his win in the 2020 election.
The former national security adviser said in an interview with Newsmax on Thursday that there is “no way" the US is going to be able to “move forward as a nation” unless Mr Biden’s win is overturned and suggested Mr Trump seized voting machines, the subject of numerous right-wing conspiracy theories that have been roundly dismissed by election officials from both parties.