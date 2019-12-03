Trump impeachment news – live: President in tense exchanges with Macron over Isis joke after calling French leader ‘very nasty’ at Nato summit

Donald Trump looks on as France's president Emmanuel Macron talks during a meeting ahead of the Nato summit in Watford: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Donald Trump is attending a two-day summit with Nato leaders in London and has wasted little time in attacking Emmanuel Macron over his dismissal of the alliance as “brain-dead” ahead of a tense meeting at which the French president chastised the American for joking about Isis prisoners.

Back in Washington, leading Democrat Adam Schiff has said he will release the House Intelligence Committee‘s report on the findings of the impeachment inquiry later today ahead of Wednesday’s big Judiciary Committee hearing.

“This is a threat to the integrity of the upcoming election and we don’t feel it should wait, in particular when we already have overwhelming evidence of the president’s misconduct,” Mr Schiff commented as the president denounced the timing of the next phase of the process, arguing it has been scheduled to embarrass him as he meets with world leaders overseas.

