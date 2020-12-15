Trump news - live: White House dismisses electoral college as ‘one step’ as McConnell says Biden new president

Liam James,Joe Sommerlad and Oliver O'Connell
Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has finally broken with Donald Trump to admit that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won last month’s presidential election, a move sure to anger the outgoing commander-in-chief.

Mr Trump continues to claim he is a victim of "mass voter fraud" despite no evidence existing and multiple legal defeats failing in court. On Tuesday, he retweeted a message calling for the imprisonment of Georgia’s GOP governor Brian Kemp and secretary of state Brad Raffensperger for refusing to help him overturn the state’s fair and democratic election result in his favour.

The president is also at odds with his fellow Republicans in the Peach State over its upcoming Senate run-offs, as his campaign continues to fire out fundraising messages that threaten to divert donations away from party candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and towards his own war chest for mounting further spurious legal challenges to the outcome.

