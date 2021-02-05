Trump news - live: Ex-president refuses to give impeachment testimony and quits actors union in bizarre letter
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Donald Trump is refusing to testify under oath at his second impeachment trial, which is set to get underway early next week.
In a letter to Jamie Raskin, Congress' lead impeachment manager, Mr Trump's lawyers branded the request a "publicity stunt" and claimed the trial was "unconstitutional".
"Your letter only confirms what is knowns to everyone: you cannot prove your allegations against the 45th President of the United States, who is now a private president," the letter read, in reference to the charge that Mr Trump incited the riot at the Capitol lost month.
It comes as a letter from Mr Trump himself was made public in which he angrily quit the Screen Actors Guild after the actors union threatened to revoke his membership.
Mr Trump's bizarre message asked, "Who cares!", in reference to a disciplinary hearing boasted about his appearances in Home Alone 2, Zoolander and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
Key stories: