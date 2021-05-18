Trump news - live: Ex-president ‘too unhealthy’ for 2024 run as lawyers say Giuliani treated like ‘terrorist’

Tom Batchelor
·1 min read
(AP)
(AP)

Donald Trump supporter and influential evangelical leader Franklin Graham has claimed the former president could be too unhealthy to run for election again in 2024.

Mr Graham, one of the former president’s earliest backers, said he “does not eat well” and that his political ambitions could be thwarted by his “health”.

Meanwhile, attorneys for Rudy Giuliani say prosecutors treated him more like a drug kingpin or terrorist than a personal lawyer.

Investigators are examining Mr Giuliani's interactions with Ukrainian figures and whether he violated a federal law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities without registering with the US government.

Representatives for the former New York City mayor, who has not been charged with a crime, have argued that prosecutors "chose to treat a distinguished lawyer as if he was the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist, in order to create maximum prejudicial coverage of both Giuliani, and his most well known client - the former president of the United States".

