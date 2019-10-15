Trump news – live: 'Just a matter of time' before president removed as explosive impeachment testimony sees Ukraine scandal deepen

Donald Trump’s ex-national security adviser John Bolton urged former Russia adviser Fiona Hill to warn the White House about a campaign to pressure Ukraine orchestrated by the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, describing the latter as a “hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up”.

“I am not part of whatever drug deal Rudy and [acting chief of staff Mick] Mulvaney are cooking up,” Mr Bolton told Ms Hill, according to reports of her 10-hour closed-door testimony before a panel of congressional investigators on Monday, which moved ex-aide Anthony Scaramucci to declare it “just a matter of time” before the president is removed from office.

As the impeachment inquiry rumbles on, Mr Trump has bemoaned negative polling from Fox News and issued sanctions against Turkey following its assault on Kurdish forces in northern Syria, measures that House speaker Nancy Pelosi said “fall very short of reversing the humanitarian disaster brought about by his own erratic decision-making”.

Please allow a moment for our live blog to load