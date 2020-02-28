Trump news – live: Fox poll predicts Bernie Sanders election win as president faces outrage for mass closure of anti-pandemic units amid coronavirus markets meltdown

A new poll from Donald Trump's favourite broadcaster Fox News has found Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders beating him comfortably to the White House in this year's presidential race, an outcome that will no doubt displease the incumbent.

The president is meanwhile facing further heavy criticism for his handling of the coronavirus as it emerges he closed 37 out of 47 anti-pandemic programs in vulnerable countries around the world set up by his predecessor Barack Obama to tackle just such a contagion.

The stock markets continue to tumble as fears over the crisis spread, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 1,200 points on Thursday, the biggest one-day drop in its history at 4.42 per cent, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq swiftly followed suit.

