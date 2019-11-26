Trump news – live: Impeachment blow for president after judge orders White House counsel to testify, as senator admits ‘I was wrong’ to repeat debunked conspiracy theory

A US district judge has ordered Donald Trump’s former White House counsel Don McGahn to comply with a subpoena issued by House Democrats – originally in response to the Mueller report – that could see him testify to the impeachment inquiry.

Louisiana senator John Kennedy, a key ally of President Trump, has meanwhile admitted he was wrong to push a debunked conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, who hacked a Democratic National Committee server in 2016.

In other news, Mr Trump has appointed his son-in-law Jared Kushner, already tasked with bringing peace to the Middle East, to oversee the construction of his US-Mexico border wall, according to reports, as the row over his decision to pardon Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher of war crimes rumbles on.

