Trump news – live: Impeachment poll reveals soaring public support for president’s removal during TV hearings, as damning Ukraine scandal details emerge

The House Intelligence Committee’s televised hearings this month inspired a steady increase in public support for the impeachment of Donald Trump over the Ukraine scandal, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll suggests.

As the House Judiciary Committee announced its plans for the next stage of the inquiry and invited the president to attend, The New York Times reports Mr Trump knew about the CIA whistleblower’s initial complaint when he finally released the withheld $391m (£302m) military assistance to Kiev, a tactic that prompted two White House budget officials to resign in protest, according to the latest published witness transcript.

President Trump meanwhile gave his latest 2020 campaign rally in Florida on Tuesday night, denouncing the investigation into his quid pro quo call with Volodymyr Zelensky as “bull****” and encouraging his supporters to chant the word in defiance.

