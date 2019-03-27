Trump news - live: President taunts opponents with new nicknames, as he is blamed for Bush 'heart attack'

Joe Sommerlad, Chris Riotta

House speaker Nancy Pelosi has urged her fellow Democrats not to accept the verdict of attorney-general William Barr on the Mueller report as Donald Trump continues to gloat over his “vindication” on collusion with Russia.

“We cannot make a judgment on the basis of an interpretation by a man who was hired for his job because he believes the president is above the law and he wrote a 19-page memo to demonstrate that,” Pelosi reportedly told party members behind closed doors on Tuesday, calling for calm and a return to policy battles.

With renewed impeachment talk in the air, the House Judiciary Committee has meanwhile voted unanimously in favour of a resolution calling on the Justice Department to release all FBI files relating to obstruction of justice, kick-starting the Democratic fightback in earnest.

Please allow a moment for our liveblog to load