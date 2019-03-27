Trump news - live: President taunts opponents with new nicknames, as he is blamed for Bush 'heart attack'

House speaker Nancy Pelosi has urged her fellow Democrats not to accept the verdict of attorney-general William Barr on the Mueller report as Donald Trump continues to gloat over his “vindication” on collusion with Russia.

“We cannot make a judgment on the basis of an interpretation by a man who was hired for his job because he believes the president is above the law and he wrote a 19-page memo to demonstrate that,” Pelosi reportedly told party members behind closed doors on Tuesday, calling for calm and a return to policy battles.

With renewed impeachment talk in the air, the House Judiciary Committee has meanwhile voted unanimously in favour of a resolution calling on the Justice Department to release all FBI files relating to obstruction of justice, kick-starting the Democratic fightback in earnest.

