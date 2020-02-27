Trump news – live: ‘Incompetent’ president rants about FBI spying in 2016 as looming coronavirus pandemic bears down on US

Donald Trump again sought to downplay the threat posed by the coronavirus at a White House press conference on Wednesday night, insisting the global pandemic presented a “very low” public health risk and appointing vice president Mike Pence to oversee his administration’s response.

Bernie Sanders, the Democratic 2020 front-runner, was quick to brand the president’s address “incompetent and inadequate” as Trump followed up on his attack on the opposition and media for scaremongering about the crisis with a tweet about the FBI spying on his election campaign team in 2016, a gesture that gave credence to the senator’s argument.

The markets in Asia also slid in response to Trump, with the choice of Pence inspiring particular concern given that the veep once called global warming “a myth”, has refuted the evidence that smoking is harmful and, as Indiana governor, led his home state into an HIV crisis by cutting funding for Planned Parenthood clinics and opposing needle exchange programmes.

