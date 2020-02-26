Trump news – live: ‘Insane and depressing’ White House hands top role to college student, as president leaves Delhi amid worst anti-Muslim violence in decades

Donald Trump’s White House is facing criticism for its “insane and depressing” decision to hire 23-year-old college James Bacon for a post in its powerful Presidential Personnel Office under new director John McEntee.

The president has just returned from his two-day visit to India where he set in place a lucrative arms deal with Narendra Modi and toured the country’s beauty spots while being shielded from the outbreak of anti-Muslim riots, which left at least 20 people dead in New Dehli.

On the debate stage in South Carolina on Tuesday night, Trump came under fire for his handling of the coronavirus as the Democratic 2020 rivals largely focused their fire on front-runner Bernie Sanders and wealthy newcomer Michael Bloomberg.

