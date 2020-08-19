Trump news – live: President demands 'snapback' sanctions against Iran and praises QAnon supporters as Obama outlines 'consequences of his failure' in DNC remarks

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at The Defense Contractor Complex on August 18, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona: Getty Images

Donald Trump has continued his attacks on expanded mail-in voting access amid the coronavirus pandemic, tweeting that activists who "protest in person" should be able to "vote in person" after lashing out at former president Bill Clinton for “lecturing” people on how to behave in the White House during a speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Meanwhile, a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, Miles Taylor, has endorsed Joe Biden for president and claimed that Mr Trump was “infuriated” by attempts to stop Russian election interference.

His remarks came on the same day that a bipartisan Senate intelligence committee released its fifth and final report finding that the Trump administration has hindered its investigation and embraced Russian help in 2016.

Please allow a moment for the liveblog to load



