Trump news – live: President rages over historic impeachment vote as White House expert reveals details of Ukraine policy

The House of Representatives has voted to formalise the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump, establishing key ground rules before the investigation and setting up a potentially explosive public hearing phase.

Tim Morrison, the National Security Council’s top Russia adviser who reportedly said the administration’s dealings with Ukraine gave him “a sinking feeling”, is testifying today, while lawyers for the president’s former national security adviser John Bolton say he will appear before the House panel next week should a subpoena be issued.

Ex-Republican senator William Cohen of Maine has meanwhile likened the president’s rhetoric to that of a dictator in an interview with CNN, advising viewers to read George Orwell’s dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four and ask themselves: “Is that where we’re headed?”

