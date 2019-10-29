Trump news – live: Key impeachment witness testifies over threat to ‘national security’, as president accuses decorated veteran of political bias

Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert at the US National Security Council, is testifying to the House impeachment inquiry over concerns he raised about Donald Trump’s 25 July phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky and the administration’s bid to pressure the country into investigating the son of domestic political rival Joe Biden.

The president has meanwhile taken to Twitter to join right-wing media pundits in questioning the patriotism and political loyalties of the decorated Iraq War veteran, branding Lieutenant Colonel Vindman a “Never Trumper”.

House Democrats announced on Monday they will hold a vote on taking the impeachment hearings public on Thursday in response to Republican criticism as Charles Kupperman, a former deputy to John Bolton, failed to appear on Capitol Hill to give a deposition of his own.

