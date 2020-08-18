Trump news: President lashes out at DNC with false coronavirus claim as Senate issues scathing report on Russia links

Donald Trump steps off of Air Force One as he arrives at the Eastern Iowa Airport for a briefing on derecho damage on 18 August, 2020: AP

Donald Trump's appointed postmaster general Louis DeJoy has said he will suspend any changes he makes to the United States Postal Service (USPS) until after the election to avoid accusations that the agency, at the president's behest, has interfered with November elections.

This decision comes just one day after Mr DeJoy agreed to speak before the House Oversight Committee on 24 August to address budget and service changes in the USPS, following growing national outcry and cuts to service.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday that the House will carry out a vote on Saturday to boost the agency with $25 billion after she declared Mr DeJoy's latest move an "insufficient first step" to address the crisis.

Mr Trump has also responded to former First Lady Michelle Obama, who declared him "in over his head" in a passionate attack against the president during the opening night of the Democratic National Convention. He insisted that his administration has saved "millions of lives" despite the coronavirus death toll surpassing 170,000 this week.

After he made several campaign stops on Tuesday, the president faced another round of widely watched condemnations from prominent Democrats and several Republicans during the DNC's second night, which saw former attorney general Sally Yates accusing the president of "weaponising the rule of law" to serve himself.

He "fawns over a dictator who is still trying to interfere in our elections" and has moved to "sabotage the post office to keep people from being able to vote," she said.

A bipartisan Senate committee on Tuesday also revealed a 1,000 page report following its conclusive investigation into Russian interference into the president's 2016 campaign.

In his DNC remarks, former Secretary of State John Kerry took sharp aim at the president for inheriting a "growing economy and a more peaceful world and, like everything else he inherited, he bankrupted it," he said. "When this president goes overseas, it isn't a goodwill mission, it's a blooper reel."

Following Mr Biden's official designation as the party's nominee, the president's campaign declared that Mr Biden's "supervisors from the radical left are now formally in charge."

