Trump news - live: Mueller submits report to attorney general William Barr

Donald Trump has yet again attacked John McCain in an interview with Fox Business, calling out the late senator’s “very evil purposes” in handing the FBI the Steele Dossier, which, he told host Maria Bartiromo, was “paid for by Hillary Clinton”.

Mr Trump’s declaration that the US will recognise Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights has meanwhile brought condemnation from Syria, Iran and Turkey and speculation from his secretary of state Mike Pompeo that the president might “possibly” be the new saviour of the Jewish people.

Congressman Elijah Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has also suggested the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have failed to comply with a federal law requiring them to preserve all official electronic communications.

