Trump news - live: White House holds coronavirus update as president claims quarantine ruining his election chances

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to ravage the US, with more than 55,000 people now diagnosed to have contracted the virus and more than 800 dead, Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for the state of Louisiana.
The US Senate has finally agreed a massive bipartisan $2trn (£1.7trn) stimulus package with the White House to boost the country’s economy in response to the deadly contagion, the bill providing tax rebates, four months expanded unemployment benefits and a slew of business tax-relief provisions.
President Trump is meanwhile under fire for suggesting on Tuesday that he hopes to have America open for business again by Easter, a deadline denounced by everyone from Democratic 2020 front-runner Joe Biden to state governors. Congresswoman Donna Shalala called his aim “dangerous and immoral”.
