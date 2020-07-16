Trump news - live: President makes bizarre comments about his hair and lightbulbs in freewheeling White House speech

Donald Trump has shaken up his campaign staff amid falling poll numbers less than four months before the US presidential election, replacing his campaign manager Brad Parscale with veteran Republican operative Bill Stepien.

The RNC has told members that attendance will be severely restricted for much of August's convention in Jacksonville due to the coronavirus. Many events over the four-day period will also take place outside. The surge of coronavirus cases continues with Florida reporting the most deaths per day it has seen since the start of the pandemic.

The New York District Attorney's office has told Donald Trump's legal team to "bring it on" in regards to their challenge to a subpoena for access to the president's tax returns.

Meanwhile, China has accused the US of "gangster logic" after Mr Trump ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status in US law in response to Beijing's imposition of new security legislation on the territory.

