Trump news – live: ‘Pathetic’ president condemned for seeking publicity as coronavirus crisis escalates, as 2020 poll shows him trailing several points behind generic Democrat

Donald Trump continues to face criticism over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, with 2020 rivals Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden both going after him on Sunday and the former saying it was “pathetic” the president was “running into South Carolina trying to steal some media attention away from Democrats” in a time of international crisis.

A new national poll has meanwhile found Trump losing the presidential race to whomever the Democratic nominee proves to be by seven points, as the field narrows further with Pete Buttigieg joining Tom Steyer in ending his campaign for the White House ahead of Super Tuesday.

On Twitter, the president has kept up his attacks on his many media and political enemies, singling out Michael Bloomberg and Chuck Todd – who took vice president Mike Pence to task on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday over the administration’s “irresponsible rhetoric” – for particular vitriol.

