Trump news – live: Poll suggests heavy 2020 defeat as president rages over impeachment and whistleblower

Donald Trump is facing a heavy defeat at the ballot box in 2020 according to the latest polling, one survey showing him losing by a 10-point margin to Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders both projected to beat him comfortably.

The president has meanwhile continued to rage about the House impeachment inquiry, urging the media to name the CIA whistleblower who first sounded the alarm over his “quid pro quo” call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and refusing to rule out a government shutdown as a consequence of the investigation.

With the Democratic-led probe resuming on Capitol Hill on Monday, the president is due in Lexington, Kentucky, this evening for his latest “Keep America Great” rally.

Please allow a moment for our live blog to load