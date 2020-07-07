Trump news - live: President accused of being ‘co-conspirator of Covid’ as Fauci warns US still firmly within first wave and Miami restaurants close again

Donald Trump speaks during a Salute to America event on the South Lawn of the White House to mark the Fourth of July, 2020: AP

Donald Trump has been accused of being a “co-conspirator of Covid” by New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who suggested the president had worsened the crisis by “making up facts” and declining to set an example to the public by wearing a face mask.

With the US currently on almost 3m coronavirus cases and 130,000 deaths, top infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci has again sounded the alarm, warning the US situation is “really not good” and “still knee-deep in the first wave” of the pandemic as Miami is forced to re-close its restaurants due to a spiking infection rate.

At the White House, the president’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, offered a rather different assessment, insisting Trump is regarded as a “leader” on the crisis, despite his disastrous record.

