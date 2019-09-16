Trump news – live: President orders 'blind unilateral escalation' in Iran after attack halves Saudi oil production, as he defends Kavanaugh amid impeachment calls

The US became the world's top oil-producing country in 2018: AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump has been warned he cannot declare war without congressional support following the bombing of Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

The strikes, which destroyed half of the kingdom’s oil production capacity, were claimed by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

On Sunday night Mr Trump said the US was “locked and loaded” and believed it knew who was truly behind the attack.

But Bernie Sanders, who is gunning for the Democratic nomination for president, tweeted: “Mr. Trump, the Constitution of the United States is perfectly clear. Only Congress—not the president—can declare war.

“And Congress will not give you the authority to start another disastrous war in the Middle East just because the brutal Saudi dictatorship told you to.”

It came hours before Mr Trump was due to hold a rally in New Mexico, a state he lost in 2016 but hopes to flip in the 2020 election.

