Kushner accused over ‘shell campaign group’, as Pentagon stops Biden briefings

President Trump gestures while walking on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington DC on 12 December 2020. (EPA-EFE)

As Congress irons out details over a belated and critically needed coronavirus relief package as the government approaches a midnight deadline to fund the government, chief leaders in Washington received their first doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Vice president Mike Pence received his first dose on Friday, followed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. President-elect Joe Biden will receive a dose on Monday; the White House has not announced plans for Donald Trump to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, his former adviser Michael Flynn has urged the president to use the military to force an election "rerun" in the swing states he lost to his Democratic opponent, following the electoral college cementing his win in the 2020 election.

The former national security adviser said in an interview with Newsmax on Thursday that there is “no way" the US is going to be able to “move forward as a nation” unless Mr Biden’s win is overturned and suggested Mr Trump seized voting machines, the subject of numerous right-wing conspiracy theories that have been roundly dismissed by election officials from both parties.

It comes as the Pentagon has ordered a halt to briefings for the transition team of president-elect Joe Biden. A senior Defence Department official told Axios it was a “simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year”. But a spokesperson for the Biden transition team on Friday said the administration’s claims that there was an agreed-upon break for those meetings is false.