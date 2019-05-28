Trump news – live: President attacked over support for 'murderous dictator' Kim Jong-un as he returns from Japan to face renewed impeachment calls

Donald Trump returns from his red-carpet trip to Japan on Tuesday with his endorsement of remarks made by the leader of North Korea leader - highly critical of US national security adviser John Bolton and 2020 rival Joe Biden - meeting with severe criticism.

“Kim Jong-un is a murderous dictator and Vice-President Biden served this country honourably”, 2020 challenger Pete Buttigieg responded after President Trump responded to Mr Kim’s suggestion that Mr Biden was “a low IQ individual” by saying: “He probably is, based on his record. I think I agree with him on that.”

Touching down in Washington, the president is expected to face renewed Democratic calls for his impeachment from the House of Representatives but Republicans have vowed to fight any such initiatives in the Senate.

