Trump news – live: Mueller allegedly drafted indictment for the president, Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff claims

Donald Trump will return on Tuesday from his red carpet trip to Japan facing severe criticism after he endorsed remarks made by North Korea mocking his US national security adviser John Bolton and 2020 rival Joe Biden, rather than take Pyongyang to task for defying UN Security Council resolutions on missile testing.

“Kim Jong-un is a murderous dictator and Vice-President Biden served this country honourably”, 2020 challenger Pete Buttigieg responded after President Trump responded to Mr Kim’s suggestion that Mr Biden was “a low IQ individual” by saying: “He probably is, based on his record. I think I agree with him on that.”

Touching down in Washington, the president is also expected to continue facing calls for his impeachment by Democrats in the House of Representatives. While there is a growing push for impeachment proceedings, top Democratic leadership have remained skeptical about the mesaure — and any successful impeachment would almost surely be struck down in the Senate.

