Trump news: President attacks Cory Booker and shares disturbing Iran tweets as Senate prepares for impeachment process

Donald Trump has retweeted what appears to be an image of a dead body and a meme of senior Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer dressed as Muslims as he continues to lash out over the Iran crisis and his upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

The president reportedly first approved the assassination of Quds commander Qassem Soleimani back in June 2019, according to a new report, further clouding the administration’s claim that it faced an “imminent threat” against four of its embassies in the Middle East from the late general.

Mr Trump spent his weekend tweeting angrily about his impeachment, declaring he does not deserve the “stigma” of the reprimand and calling for the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges against him to be dismissed “outright” as Speaker Pelosi prepares to finally pass them over to the upper chamber for trial.

As a trial begins to take shape, a trove of new evidence from one of Rudy Giuliani's associates could shed more light on the president's alleged efforts to dig up dirt on his political opponents.

Lev Parnas have the House Intelligence Committee a cache of evidence, including WhatsApp messages and texts, detailing his "interactions with a number of individuals relevant to the impeachment inquiry".





The White House has also clashed with the House Speaker after she accurately explained that there are "different reasons" why protesters are demonstrating in Iran, following outrage over the killing of General Soleimani and the regime's admission of shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane.

Republicans attacked Ms Pelosi and intentionally misrepresented her statement as a dismissal of Iranian protests, while the president encouraged residents in that country to speak out against the government to bolster defence of his attacks.

He also said it doesn't matter whether the administration determined Iran was planning "imminent" attacks because Mr Trump believes the general's history warranted the attack against him.

Meanwhile, the president has flown to New Orleans to watch the college football national championship, where he expects a warm reception.

