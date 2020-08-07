    Advertisement

    Trump news - China, Iran and Russia all exposed to be interfering in the US election as Covid rescue bill falters in Congress

    Oliver O'Connell, Gino Spocchia
    US president Donald Trump in Ohio on Thursday, prior to announcement on TikTok and WeChat restrictions: AP
    President Donald Trump could issue executive orders to address student loans, jobless benefits and the eviction moratorium after talks with Congressional Democrats regarding a coronavirus relief bill broke down on Friday.

    A top US counterintelligence official has issued a public statement saying that China and Iran prefer that president Donald Trump does not win re-election; while Russia is seeking to hurt former vice president Joe Biden’s electoral chances.

    Canada will impose retaliatory tariffs on US aluminium goods after Mr Trump announced a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian aluminium.

    A New York judge has dismissed president Trump’s attempt to delay a defamation lawsuit brought against him by a woman who accused him of rape.


