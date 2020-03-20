Trump news – live: President rages at reporter during coronavirus press conference and insists there will be no national lockdown

Donald Trump has closed the US-Mexico border, put a hold on student loan repayments, suspended elementary school testing, extended the deadline for Americans to file their tax returns by and cancelled June's G7 summit with world leaders as part of his administration’s bid to make up for lost time and shut down the coronavirus outbreak.

A number of US senators, notably Republicans Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler, are meanwhile facing calls to resign after being accused of “insider trading” after it emerged they dumped stock options in response to a briefing on the outbreak on 24 January, with even Fox News host Tucker Carlson joining in the outrage and demanding Burr step down.

In California, 40m citizens are being ordered to stay indoors as the crisis deepens while in New York, mayor Bill de Blasio has warned that the city could run out of medical supplies within three weeks without drastic federal action.

Please allow a moment for our liveblog to load