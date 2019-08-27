President furiously denies bedbug reports as effort in Congress to impeach accelerates

Donald Trump: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty More

Donald Trump has returned to DC after the G7 summit in France and hit out at press reports suggesting the Trump National Doral Miami hotel, his proposed venue for the next gathering of world leaders, had a problem with bedbugs, blaming “Radical Left Democrats” for the slur.

The president’s erratic performance in Biarritz was characterised as “a whiplash weekend of mixed messages” and saw him row back on his latest trade war threats to China, lie about Melania Trump having had a secret meeting with Kim Jong-un and duck out of a key climate change meeting he had pledged to attend.

The House judiciary committee has, meanwhile, filed a court motion seeking to expedite a ruling on Don McGahn, Trump‘s ex-White House counsel, to compel him to testify to its impeachment inquiry as the panel issues a new subpoena for ex-staff secretary Rob Porter.

Elsewhere, the Associated Press reported the president will travel to Fayetteville, North Carolina, for a campaign rally on September 9, one day before a special election to fill a congressional seat that has been vacant all year.

Mr Trump will campaign for the Republican candidate in the race, state senator Dan Bishop of Charlotte. Democrat Dan McCready and two others are also running.

Michael Glassner, chief operating officer for Mr Trump's presidential campaign, said the president would talk about “historic achievements” for the country and “his long record of accomplishments in the state”.

A 9th District election was held last November, but state officials ordered a do-over after an investigation found evidence of fraud involving the collection of mail-in ballots. The Republican who ran last year did not run again, the AP said






