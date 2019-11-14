Trump news: Second staffer claims to have heard previously undisclosed call, as Pelosi says president admitted committing bribery

Donald Trump and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on 13 November 2019: Erik S Lesser/EPA

Donald Trump has said he “doesn’t remember” a compromising call he allegedly had with Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the EU, which top diplomat Bill Taylor raised at the House impeachment inquiry on Wednesday, saying a member of his staff had overheard Mr Trump asking Mr Sondland about “the investigations”.

House investigators heard from Mr Taylor and State Department official George Kent yesterday, with both men describing the administration’s “irregular” dealings with Ukraine as the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his allies pushed for an anti-corruption probe into domestic political rival Joe Biden.

Republican counsel Steve Castor was ridiculed for his part in proceedings.

While the president entertained Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House and said he was not following the drama unfold, a federal appeals court in DC cleared the path for Congress to pursue Mr Trump’s tax records, setting up a potential Supreme Court battle.

On Thursday, the president petitioned the Supreme Court to shield his tax returns from federal prosecutors.

The news arrived as he boarded Air Force One for yet another rally in Louisiana to boost support for a Republican running against the state's Democratic governor.

The upcoming legal battle will likely test the limits of Mr Trump's presidential powers.

