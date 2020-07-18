Trump news - live: President says he’s ‘saddened’ by John Lewis’ death after Barack Obama led heartfelt tributes for the civil rights hero

Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington after stepping off Marine One: AP/Patrick Semansky

Donald Trump said he was "saddened" to hear the news of Congressman John Lewis' death after the civil rights leader died on Friday. This comes after Congresswoman Karen Bass, the Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, told the president he should not issue a statement so people could "mourn in peace".

The president ordered earlier for the flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and other public buildings for the remainder of the day.

Many prominent politicians and leaders like Barack Obama, Bernice King, Vice President Mike Pence, and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany have also honoured Mr Lewis in a statements.

Mr Trump waited to issue a statement until later. Instead, he wrote and retweeted more than 40 tweets from Friday night into Saturday about topics like Joe Biden and his niece, who just released a scathing book about the president.





