Trump news – live: President confirms he did not ask Putin about Russian 'bounties', as US says it will pull troops out of Germany

Donald Trump “never discussed” reports of Russian bounties on the heads of US troops in Afghanistan with Vladimir Putin, the president claimed in a new interview, as the US announces it will be withdrawing troops from Germany.

The president claimed the issue of Russian bounties never reached his desk in an interview with Axios, despite reports indicating he received the intelligence in a daily briefing back in February. This comes as the administration moves forward with plans to pull forces out of Germany after Mr Trump alleged the country was "delinquent in their payments" to the NATO security alliance.

Asked whether he reads his briefings, Mr Trump responded: “I do. I read a lot. You know, I read a lot. They like to say I don’t read. I read a lot. I comprehend extraordinarily well. Probably better than anybody you’ve interviewed in a long time. I read a lot.”

