Trump news - live: President rants at rally as revelations of his ‘astounding’ dishonesty emerge from ex-chief of staff

US president Donald Trump refused to denounce QAnon at NBC Town Hall on Thursday (AP)

Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail after his NBC town hall to call Today Show host Savannah Guthrie "totally crazy" in her attempts to moderate the event, in which she called the president “someone’s crazy uncle”.

Trump called Joe Biden, the head of an "organized crime family" with Hunter Biden following around his famous father to "vacuum" millions of dollars to enrich the family.

The rant was delivered at an event for seniors in Florida, where Trump promised that the elderly would be first in line for a coronavirus vaccine, and would also receive for free the experimental treatment given to the president, which made wake up asking: "Who can I fight today?".

• US election polling news - Biden maintains double-digit lead over Trump as Obama warns it 'will be close'