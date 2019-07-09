Trump news - live: President has dinner with man charged over sex crimes amid 'horrific' prostitution case against former friend Jeffrey Epstein

Donald Trump was last night pictured dining with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, caught up in a prostitution scandal earlier this year, just days after his former friend Jeffrey Epstein was arrested and accused of sex crimes involving underage girls.

The president has meanwhile continued his row with Britain after taking offence at leaked remarks made by the UK ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch, refusing to deal with him further and lashing out at the “mess” Theresa May has made of Brexit after ignoring his advice.

Mr Trump also attempted to defend his environmental record last night, apparently taking credit for the concept of forest management, as a new law in New York state threatens to empower its authorities to turn over his old tax returns to Congress.

Please allow the blog a moment to load