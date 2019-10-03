Trump news live - President says China should investigate the Bidens after accusing Greta Thunberg of being ‘an actress’

Donald Trump has again attacked teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg the morning after exploding at the White House press corps over the impeachment inquiry, where he appeared alongside his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto to threaten “a lot of litigation against a lot of people”, call Joe Biden “stone-cold crooked” and accuse House speaker Nancy Pelosi of handing out subpoenas “like cookies”.

Continuing to spend much of his time raging on Twitter against the “do nothing Democrats”, apparently without stopping to consider the irony, Mr Trump posted a bizarre video hitting out at the Bidens featuring the Canadian soft rock band Nickelback, which was swiftly taken down by the social media giant for copyright infringement.

The administration is meanwhile reportedly planning to collect the DNA of detained migrants at the US southern border as Democrats accuse the State Department of circulating documents smearing the ex-US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

