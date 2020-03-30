Trump news – live: President now admits deaths won’t slow until June as he rants on Fox call about coronavirus, calling Pelosi a ‘sick puppy’ for attacking him

Donald Trump has extended the timeline for the US to remain in lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic until at least 30 April, abandoning his “aspiration” to have the country back in business by Easter.

The White House’s top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, has meanwhile warned that his projection of a potential 100,000 to 200,000 American deaths is “entirely conceivable” if not enough is done to mitigate the crisis, with the president commenting that containing the disaster to that level would represent “a very good job”.

Elsewhere, Democratic front-runner Joe Biden has attacked Trump as “reckless and ignorant” for accusing New York medical personnel working in the city’s under-siege hospitals of “misusing” masks in response to a hike in demand for more personal protective equipment.

