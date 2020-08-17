Trump news: President claims he will only lose ‘if this election is rigged’ as USPS chief agrees to testify

US President Donald Trump has endorsed another unproven Covid-19 treatment, according to reports: AFP via Getty Images

Democrats took aim against Donald Trump on the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, laying out a vision for a Joe Biden presidency by assailing the incumbent and his response to the coronavirus crisis.

The president meanwhile made several campaign stops on Monday to attack his opponent and suggest that "the only way we're going to lose this election is if the election is rigged."

Postmaster general Louis DeJoy, a Trump donor and ally, has agreed to testify before Congress as Democrats and even some Republicans speak out against proposed changes to the US Postal Service just months before an election in which millions of voters plan to cast their ballots by mail.

He also announced he will accept his party's nomination from the White House at its mostly virtual convention next week.

A former political appointee at the Department of Homeland Security endorsed the president's rival in a damning video produced by a Republican group against the president.

"What we saw week in and week out, and for me, after two and a half years in that administration, was terrifying," Miles Taylor said in a video from Republican Voters Against Trump. "We would go in to try to talk to him about a pressing national security issue – cyberattack, terrorism threat – he wasn't interested in those things. To him, they weren't priorities."

The president also shared a Twitter post that called on authorities to let “Democrat cities” such as New York City “rot” amid unrest and demonstrations in several metropolises over the killing of George Floyd in May.

The president has previously hinted at sending in troops to bring "law and order" to major cities across the country facing increases in crime amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has now killed more than 170,000 Americans.

