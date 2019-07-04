Donald Trump’s “Salute to America” is set to take place in Washington, DC, on Thursday as the country celebrates Independence Day, with the grand military spectacle threatened by storm forecasts, fears of a low turnout and concerns that the heavy tanks on display could damage the Lincoln Memorial.

A new Morning Consult poll has meanwhile revealed the president to be losing support in key states he won in 2016, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Ohio and Florida.

Undeterred, Mr Trump has been on angry form on Twitter, hitting out at migrants over reports of squalid conditions in US border detention centres and warning Iran against making threats by issuing one of his own: “They can come back to bite you.”

