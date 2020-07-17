Trump news - live: 18 states listed in coronavirus ‘red zone’ with cases surging as president’s niece claims he’s said the n-word

Donald Trump has insisted on reopening schools despite US cases of coronavirus continuing to soar: Getty

The US has reported its biggest leap in daily coronavirus cases so far with 77,255 new cases on Thursday - which is more than triple what the daily figures were just three weeks ago. This comes as a White House document obtained by Centre for Public Integrity listed 18 states in the coronavirus "red zone" due to a surge in cases.

In total the US now has 3,576,157 cases and has recorded 138,358 deaths due to the deadly disease.

The alarming figures come as the White House pushes for all schools across the country to reopen, despite many authorities expressing serious concern about students and staff being put in danger of contracting the virus once teaching in classrooms resumes.

In other news, the president's niece Mary Trump has further pushed her claim that she's heard Mr Trump say the n-word.