Trump news - live: CDC report finds US coronavirus cases likely higher than reported as White House boasts president is ‘most tested man in America’

The White House has boasted Donald Trump is the "most tested man in America" during the coronavirus pandemic, as he receives "multiple tests per day" to ensure he does not have the novel virus.

These statements claim during White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's press briefing on Tuesday, where she also defended the Trump administration's decision to send in federal officers to control the Portland protests in recent days.

A Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated coronavirus infections could be up to 13 times higher in the country due to asymptomatic patients. This comes as Mr Trump went on a Twitter rant earlier on Tuesday and boasted the US was "doing well" in its response to the pandemic. But cases and hospitalisations surging appear to show the opposite.



