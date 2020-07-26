Trump news – live: President ignores multiple crises to brag about golf game as White House officials admit coronavirus testing failures

Donald Trump: Tom Brenner/Reuters

Donald Trump spent his Saturday golfing at his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, in the company of scandal-hit ex-NFL quarterback Brett Favre before toasting wealthy prospective donors at an evening fundraiser for his re-election campaign, taking to Twitter to brag about his exploits on Sunday.

While the president was enjoying himself, the year’s first tropical storm from the Atlantic – Hurricane Hanna – made landfall in southern Texas, the US passed 1,000 deaths from the coronavirus for the fourth straight day and Black Lives Matter protests saw tense standoffs between demonstrators and federal agents in cities from Portland and Seattle in Oregon to Oakland, California.

On the Sunday shows, White House Task Force member Admiral Brett Giroir admitted that the administration’s Covid-19 testing turnaround was still too slow and that more needed to be done as Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows put his faith in “American ingenuity” to lead the country out of the pandemic.

Please allow a moment for our liveblog to load