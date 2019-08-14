Trump news - live: President jokes about serving third term, rambles ignorantly about wind power and defends baseless Epstein conspiracy theory

Donald Trump addressed energy workers in Pennsylvania on Tuesday and joked about calling off the 2020 election and serving a third term, attacking his political opponents including Democratic challenger Elizabeth Warren despite the event not being earmarked for campaigning.

Speaking to staff after touring the Shell Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex in Monaca, the president also spread misinformation about wind power (“All of the sudden it stops – the wind and the televisions go off”) and defended his retweeting of baseless conspiracy theories about the death of billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

With the warden responsible for Epstein since removed from office and the FBI raiding the late hedge fund manager’s private Caribbean island, Mr Trump admitted to reporters he had “no idea” whether Bill and Hillary Clinton were implicated in the death, as the tweets in question suggested.

Please allow a moment for our liveblog to load