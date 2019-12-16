Trump news — live: President lashes out after impeachment report accuses him of bribery, as Republicans urged not to conduct 'cover-up' Senate trial

Donald Trump unleashed a furious tirade against his opponents and ranted about his personal ratings as a Fox News poll suggested half of Americans want him removed from the White House ahead of a looming vote on his impeachment.

The president launched personal attacks on Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff as the House Judiciary Committee published its full 658-page report into the Ukraine scandal, accusing him of bribery and concluding he had “abused his power in soliciting and pressuring a vulnerable foreign nation to corrupt” the 2020 election.

The outbursts came after an adviser tasked with defending Mr Trump in the upcoming inquiry suggested the pressure of the looming charges was beginning to weigh heavily on him, with the House expected to vote for his impeachment this week.

