Trump news – live: President fumes over ‘sick, dangerous’ opponents in wild rant, as impeachment push intensifies amid heart attack reports

Donald Trump has lashed out at his Democratic opponents conducting the House impeachment inquiry, mocked key witnesses giving testimony for their sartorial choices and denied that the onset of a heart attack was what prompted his sudden trip to hospital on Saturday.

“These people are sick. They’re sick. And the press really in this country is dangerous. We don’t have freedom of the press in this country. We have the opposite. We have a very corrupt media,” the president ranted from the Cabinet Room of the White House.

The inquiry heard from four witnesses on Tuesday who gave more telling details of his administration’s coercion of Ukraine and will hear on Wednesday from a man who could prove to be the hearings’ star turn, US ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, a hotelier and Trump donor who has already amended his original deposition to say there was a quid pro quo in play in US dealings with Volodymyr Zelensky.

