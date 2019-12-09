Trump news – live: President launches angry fresh attack on Fox News while lashing out over looming impeachment charges, after campaigning with pardoned war criminals

Donald Trump has attacked Fox News for “pandering” to his opposition by interviewing “Radical Left Haters” and “losers” like Democrats Eric Swalwell, Pramila Jayapal and David Cicilline during an exhausting day of tweeting on Sunday.

The House Judiciary Committee will today formally present and review the evidence accumulated by the impeachment inquiry, with charges against the president expected to be drawn up by the end of the week ahead of a pre-Christmas vote in the House of Representatives.

The president is meanwhile under fire for hosting pardoned war criminals - army first lieutenant Clint Lorance and major Mathew Golsteyn - at a Florida Republican Party fundraising dinner over the weekend.

