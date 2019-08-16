Trump news - live: Impeachment support swells as president forced into rare apology after hurling abuse at overweight supporter

Donald Trump has been forced to apologise to a supporter he fat-shamed at his latest 2020 campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday night, after mistaking the MAGA fan for a protester and telling him to “Go home and start exercising”.

​On a typically wild evening, the president inspired new chants of “Lock her up!” and “Send her back!”, directed at Hillary Clinton and Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar respectively, took credit for an Obama-era law, pledged to cure AIDS and praised state representative Al Baldasaro, who once called for Mrs Clinton to be shot

Mr Trump has meanwhile expressed an interest in buying Greenland, the world’s largest island, according to The Wall Street Journal, prompting Denmark to tell him: “We are open for business, but we’re NOT for sale.”

