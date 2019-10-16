Trump news - live: President fumes over ‘illegal’ impeachment as Mike Pence and Rudy Giuliani refuse to co-operate with inquiry

Donald Trump hosted Stanley Cup winners the St Louis Blues in the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday and used the occasion to attack House speaker Nancy Pelosi, asking the ice hockey champions sarcastically: “We just hit the greatest economy we’ve ever had. Let’s impeach the president. Isn’t that a good idea?”

Speaker Pelosi repeated the House of Representatives would not cave in to Republican demands for a vote to approve the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry, which vice president Mike Pence and Mr Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani are now refusing to co-operate with, declaring: ”This is not a game for us. This is deadly serious. We’re on a path that is taking us, a path to the truth.”

As the president's Democratic challengers for the presidency squared off on the debate stage in Ohio, White House lawyers opened their own internal review of the handling of the president's call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky of 25 July, examining the response of aides and raising concerns they are seeking out a potential scapegoat.

Please allow a moment for our live blog to load



