Trump news – live: President must hand over files as Melania removes mask while visiting children’s hospital

Rory Sullivan
(REUTERS)
The Trump Organization has been ordered to hand over financial documents relating to a New York property, following allegations that the president’s family and their associates inflated assets to gain millions in tax benefits.

A judge on the New York County State Supreme Court made the ruling on Tuesday, stipulating that the documents must be turned over by 18 December.

In a statement, the attorney general, who is investigating allegations of wrongdoing, said that “justice and the rule of law prevailed”, adding that the Trump Organization would be made to comply with the order.

Elsewhere, first lady Melania Trump was accused of breaching health guidelines during a visit to a children’s hospital in Washington, DC, after taking off her mask while she was reading stories to patients.

The White House denied that any rule had been broken, insisting that public speakers do not have to wear masks if their audience is more than six feet away from them.

