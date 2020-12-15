Trump news - live: President announces Bill Barr out at DOJ as Biden gives speech after Electoral College vote

(Getty Images)

In his first speech since the Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden's election win, the president elect said Donald Trump refused to accept the will of the people in an "unprecedented assault" on America's democracy.

After the speech, Biden ignored questions from media over the FBI probe into his son Hunter Biden.

The speech came after an Electoral College vote that was largely ignored by the president as his campaign launched new lawsuits and Texas Republicans threatened to succeed from the union.

Attorney general Bill Barr resigned after Trump an update on the Justice Department's review of voter fraud allegations in the 2020 election, "and how these allegations will continue to be pursued".

Barr's resignation follows Michigan congressman Paul Mitchel quitting the GOP for his party embracing "unfounded conspiracy theories".

Meanwhile, the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine began rolling out in the US, with Trump saying it would not have been delivered so quickly under a different president.